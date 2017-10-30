South Carolina church sign: ‘Work Harder Millions on Welfare Depend on You’

BUFFALO, S.C. — A South Carolina pastor has apologized for a sign posted in front of his church telling people to “work harder” for those on welfare, according to WHNS.

Reverend Ricky Cook, senior pastor at Full Gospel Tabernacle of God in Buffalo, says the sign wasn’t meant to offend anyone and was simply a joke.

The sign reads, “Work Harder Millions on Welfare Depend on You.” The other side of the sign says, “The Bible promises no loaves to the loafer.”

Rev. Cook said he read the quote in a book and thought it was funny, so he put it on the sign.

Even with the backlash, Rev. Cook believes welfare is a burden on the economy and the system needs to be fixed.

“It needs to be fixed because I know some families…they just live in welfare all the time and it needs to be fixed, somehow,” said Cook. “There are people who need it, but some, you know, they could work, but they choose not to.”