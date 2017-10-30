× Police searching for bat-wielding suspect in Thomasville robbery

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police are searching for a man suspected of using a bat to assault a clerk during a robbery in Thomasville Saturday evening, according to a press release.

Police say a man carrying a miniature baseball bat assaulted a clerk at Andy’s Mart located at 816 Randolph St. around 6:40 p.m.and demanded money from the register.

After the assault, the man fled the scene and was last seen running north. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a K-9 track but couldn’t find the man.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.