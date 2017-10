GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 1,000 people are without power Monday morning after a crash in Greensboro knocked down power lines, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map.

The crash happened on Groometown Road between Frazier Road and Kipling Drive. Police say a car hit a power pole and flipped on its side.

All lanes are currently closed.

Crews are cleaning up and police are currently looking for the driver.

GSO PD say the accident on Groometown Rd knocked down some power lines. Duke Energy is on scene to fix it. pic.twitter.com/lb2yA2oOFN — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) October 30, 2017