Wilmington man charged in fatal shooting at Four Seasons mall in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Wilmington man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man at Four Seasons Town Centre in early May, according to a press release.

Tedrick Lithonia McClary, 25, was arrested by US Marshals in Pennsylvania on Aug. 11 and charged with outstanding warrants out of New Hanover for two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking opium or heroin and selling heroin.

He was being held in a prison in Philadelphia until he was extradited to New Hanover County on Oct. 28. Once he got there, he was served a warrant in the death of 34-year-old Sherrod Maurice Crum.

Police responded to the call around 2:15 p.m. on May 4. There was a loud argument outside the JCPenny entrance and Crum was shot more than once from a sedan that drove past, police say.

He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A motive has not been determined.