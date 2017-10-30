× Lexington couple arrested after 7 kids found in ‘poor living conditions,’ 1 with maggots in diaper

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington couple has been charged with multiple counts of child abuse after seven children were found in a home with poor living conditions, according to court documents obtained by FOX8.

Michael Patrick McKnight, 24, and Jamie Leigh Hiatt, 24, both of Lexington, were taken into custody Friday after officers discovered the conditions at the home on Irma Avenue.

One of the children had maggots in their diaper, court documents said.

McKnight is the parent of three of the children and Hiatt is the parent of four of the children.

McKnight and Hiatt were each given a $100,000 secured bond each and a court date of Nov. 20.