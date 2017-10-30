× ‘Happy Gilmore’ actor Christopher McDonald arrested for DUI

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. — “Happy Gilmore” actor Christopher McDonald was arrested in California Saturday night for driving under the influence.

McDonald was driving around 9 p.m. when he reportedly veered off the road, ran into a gas meter and ended up in an embankment, TMZ reports.

Witnesses say McDonald told police he appeared in “Happy Gilmore.”

He was taken to a local jail to sober up and will reportedly be released without bail.

McDonald was also charged with DWI in Wilmington in October 2013.

The character actor is best known for his role as Shooter McGavin in the 1996 Adam Sandler movie “Happy Gilmore.”