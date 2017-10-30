Grant helps Graham High School remodel STEM labs, enhance learning experiences

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAHAM, N.C. -- When you walk into the new STEM labs at Graham High School, it looks and feels more like a college laboratory than a high school classroom.

Over the summer, six classrooms were remodeled into four state-of-the-industry laboratories and two versatile classrooms. It was all thanks to a $1.5 million grant from the Golden Leaf Foundation and contributions from community partners that totaled almost another half-million dollars.

This is just the beginning. New equipment and upgrades are arriving weekly. And that means new learning experiences for everyone.