‘Their love was selfless’: Couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash

MURRIETA, Calif. — A California couple who survived the mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival in early October later died in a car crash, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Just two weeks after the shooting, on Oct. 16, Dennis and Lorraine Carver fatally crashed into a metal gate outside their home in Murrieta.

Brooke Carver, the couple’s oldest daughter, says her parents, who had been together for 22 years, had grown more in love after the shooting.

“That’s just the kind of love they had for each other,” Brooke Carver said. “Their love was selfless.”

Stephen Paddock fired shots from his 32nd-floor suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel on Oct. 1. Dennis jumped on top of Lorraine to shield her from bullets. 58 people were killed and 527 injured.

Paddock was found dead after the massacre of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the hotel room.