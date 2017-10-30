College student hit by soccer ball dies after weeks in coma

Posted 2:32 pm, October 30, 2017, by

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A college student who was in a coma after being hit in the head with a soccer ball has passed away, WBRC reports.

Allie Brodie, a student at the University of Alabama, was put into a medically-induced coma after she was hit in the head by a soccer ball during a game with friends earlier this month.

Brodie never came out of the coma and couldn’t handle the complications from pneumonia, her mother said.

Brodie’s sorority sisters started a GoFundMe prior to her death to help her family pay her medical bills.