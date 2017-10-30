× 3rd prison employee dies after attempted prisoner escape in North Carolina

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon passed away this evening at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital from injuries suffered during an inmate escape attempt Oct. 12 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety.

“Our hearts are broken at the passing of Officer Shannon,” Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks said. “Our deepest condolences go out to the Shannon family during this difficult time.”

Shannon, 49, began her Department of Public Safety career at Pasquotank Correctional Institution on Oct. 21, 2013, as a correctional officer.

Shannon is the third person to pass away from injuries suffered on Oct. 12. Correctional Officer Justin Smith and Correction Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden died from injuries from the incident. Four inmates were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

The prison continues to be on lockdown. Members of the Prison Emergency Response Team from other state prison facilities continue to assist the local prison staff.