Two people injured after man shoots at Winston-Salem gas station early Sunday morning

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Two people were injured after a man started firing gunshots at a Winston-Salem gas station early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the Speedway at 3600 S. Main St. shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Police said the suspect parked at the gas pumps in a silver Nissan Xterra, walked to the business, bought gas and then returned to his vehicle.

The suspect then got out a semi-automatic assault-style rifle and fired several times at the gas station, striking two victims, according to police.

Police said the suspect then got in his vehicle and left. A motive has not been released.

Two victims, Glenn Spivey Jr. and Betty Hardy Galloway, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police have released an image of the suspect. He has been described as a white male, 25-35 years old, standing 5’8” to 6” with a dark full beard and average build and wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and tan work boots.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336)773-7700or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-7800.