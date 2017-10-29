× Three men arrested after chase ends with car crashing into Burlington police vehicle

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Three men were arrested after the driver of a vehicle tried to elude a deputy in Burlington and crashed into a police vehicle and another vehicle.

Timothy Lynn Haithcox, John Christopher Wrenn and Devonta Love Pettiford face charges in connection to the incident, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Alamance County deputies were conducting a traffic stop Wednesday in the area of Mebane Street and North Beaumont Avenue and the driver allegedly tried to elude law enforcement.

The driver of the vehicle headed north on North Beaumont Avenue and stopped after striking a police vehicle and a passerby vehicle.

Haithcox and Wrenn ran off after the crash and Pettiford was taken into custody at the vehicle, according to deputies. The other two suspects were arrested after a brief foot chase.

Haithcox faces charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of firearm by a felon, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and resist, delay and obstruct. He was jailed in Alamance County under a $50,000 bond.

Wrenn faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, felony probation violation and resist, delay and obstruct. He was jailed in Alamance County under a $350,000 bond.

Pettiford faces charges of felony speeding to elude, resist, delay and obstruct and multiple traffic violations. He was jailed in Alamance County under a $2,500 bond.

The suspects all appeared in court on Thursday. Haithcox also faces charges in connection with a robbery in Burlington Monday night.