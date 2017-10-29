Skydiver dies after apparent parachute malfunction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEPPERELL, Mass. – A skydiver has died after an apparent parachute malfunction Saturday in Massachusetts, according to the Boston Globe.

Crews responded to the scene at about 3 p.m. in to the Pepperell Skydiving Center.

The victim has not been identified, but was described as an experienced 60-year-old diver.

He had worked as an independent contractor who was “filming jumps with the skydiving company,” according to a statement from the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating the incident. Foul play is not suspected.

There were 21 skydiving deaths in the country last year, out of about 3.2 million total jumps, according to the United States Parachute Association.