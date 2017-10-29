New Jersey warns parents to be on the lookout for marijuana-laced candy this Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRENTON, N.J. — State officials in New Jersey are warning parents to be on the lookout for marijuana-laced candy on Halloween.

WPIX reported that the state attorney general's office published a document warning about a "significant presence of marijuana candy and other edible forms in New Jersey and nearby states."

"The presence of these edible forms of marijuana poses a great risk to users, especially to children, who may accidentally receive marijuana candy during Halloween," the warning said.

But there’s no evidence that marijuana-laced candy has ever been handed out on Halloween, prompting drug legalization advocates to say it’s just a scare tactic.

The warning cites a case involving a 10-year-old New York boy who became ill after eating candy infused with cannabis. The candy was found in the backseat of the family car and did not happen on Halloween.

