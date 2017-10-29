× Man killed, 2 others injured in shooting at Greensboro party

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One man was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting at a party at a Greensboro home early Sunday morning.

Timothy Frierson, 26, of Greensboro, was killed during an altercation at 836 Burbank St., according to Greensboro police.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m. Two other people were taken to hospitals, one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shootings. The identities of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.