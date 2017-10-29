It fits! Woman reunited with her 50-year-old class ring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROUND ROCK, Texas – A 50-year-old high school ring has been returned to its owner after being lost for decades.

KXAN reported that Elizabeth Cantu found the ring at the bottom of a pool when she was 12 years old in 1981.

The ring read “St. Andrews Parish High, Class of 1967” — a school in Charleston, South Carolina.

Cantu showed the ring to her mother, who has kept it since. In 2015, Cantu decided to use social media to track down the ring’s owner.

She looked up members of St. Andrews class of ’67 and posted about the ring to social media.

Cantu eventually tracked down Linda Roby, who now lives in Austin, Texas. Her initials at the time, L.S.C., are engraved inside the ring.

The two met and the ring was returned. It still fit Roby’s finger.