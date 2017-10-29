× Freeze warning includes most of the Piedmont; residents should take steps to protect animals and tender plants

Gusty winds behind our strong cold front is delivering a winter-like chill to the Triad.

Morning temperatures will be at or slightly below freezing and a freeze warning will cover most of the Piedmont until 9 p.m. Monday.

That means residents should take steps to protect their pets and plants. Another concern for Sunday night and early Monday morning will be the wind chill.

Temperatures will feel like it’s in the 20s when strong winds are factored in.

Anyone at the bus stop on Monday morning should wrap up and wear a hat, gloves and heavy coat.

The good news is that the winds will begin to settle down by Monday evening. But despite lots of sun on Monday afternoon, it’s going to be a cool day with highs will only in the mid to upper 50s.

Warmer weather is expected on Tuesday when it will be sunny with lows in the low to mid-30s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday is also Halloween. During trick-o-treat time, temperatures will be in the low-60s and falling into the low-50s by 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday, November 1 will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs around 70 degrees.

We will wrap up the work week with partly cloudy skies on for Friday. Afternoon highs on Friday will be in the low-70s.

For the first weekend in November, a frontal system will hang across the region.

The front will keep small rain chances in the forecast for late Saturday and early Sunday.

Highs on both days will be in the upper-60s with morning temperatures in the low-50s.