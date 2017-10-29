Father fatally shoots his daughter’s boyfriend, runs over the couple with his truck and then kills himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Texas – A father is accused of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend, running over the couple with his truck and then killing himself, according to police.

KTVT reported that it happened Friday night in Arlington. The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.

Police said it happened after the father confronted his daughter and her boyfriend, a man in his 20s. The couple was leaving a movie theater at the time.

Investigators said the father shot and killed the boyfriend and then ran the couple over with his pickup truck.

The boyfriend was pronounced dead at the scene, while the daughter was taken to the hospital and with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are still investigating a motive in the crime.