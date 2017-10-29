× Coast Guard assists kayaker stranded off the North Carolina coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard assisted a kayaker stranded near Wrightsville Beach on Sunday morning.

A 32-year-old man kayaking was stranded on Figure Eight Island near Masonboro Inlet due to wind and rain, according to a U.S. Coast Guard press release.

A crew from Station Wrightsville Beach found the kayaker and brought him back to Wrightsville Beach.

A waiting EMS team evaluated the man and treated him for symptoms of mild hypothermia.

“It is imperative that all mariners and kayakers keep a close eye on the weather before heading out,” said Lt. Tiffany Zehnle, the operations unit controller for the case, according to a press release. “One of the easiest ways to check the weather forecast is by visiting weather.gov and entering your specific location.”