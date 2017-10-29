Being overweight saves dog’s life during bear attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Being overweight saved a dog’s life during a bear attack.

WSVN reported that Frika the miniature pinscher is alive due to an extra layer of fat that saved her.

The small dog was attacked by a bear Tuesday while in her yard in Altamonte Springs, Fla.

“The vet said she’s just really hearty. She said the extra layer of fat kept the bear’s claw from tearing out her intestines,” the dog’s owner Eric Yaughn told the TV station.

Frika received several stitches and continues to recover.