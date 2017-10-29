× Attempted robbery reported at Walgreens near UNCG

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating an attempted robbery reported at a Walgreens store near the University of North Carolina at Greensboro on Sunday.

Police were called to the Walgreens at 1600 Spring Garden St. in reference to the incident, according to police.

UNCG police said on Twitter that the suspect was armed with a handgun and wearing all black. He may have left headed north on South Aycock Street on a dark moped.

Campus police tweeted at about 1:15 p.m. that the suspect had left the area. The Walgreens is across the street from UNCG.

No other details were immediately available.