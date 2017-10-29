× 1 person taken to hospital after vehicle crashes in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – One person was taken to the hospital after a car flipped onto its side Sunday morning in the Archdale-area of Randolph County.

Crews responded to the incident on South Main Street near Lily Flower Road at about 7:15 a.m., according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The vehicle hit a power pole and flipped over, according to highway patrol. A tow truck was called at about 8 a.m.

The identity of the victim, cause of the crash and severity of the injuries have not been released.