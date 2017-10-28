President Trump cracks jokes, hands out candy to reporters’ kids during Halloween White House trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump had some fun with the kids of White House reporters who were visiting the Oval Office for Halloween festivities on Friday.

"I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children," Trump joked with the handful of kids, who were dressed up in costumes ranging from Princess Leia to Batman. "How the media did this, I don't know."

The kids then gathered around the President, who continued to make jokes.

"Do you know who they are? They're the friendly media," he said gesturing toward the cameras capturing the moment. "That's the press."

"These are beautiful, wonderful children," he said later. "You gonna grow up to be like your parents? Mmm, don't answer. That could only get me in trouble, that question."

Trump's comments come ahead of the White House's Halloween party on Monday. The White House will open the South Lawn "to ghosts and goblins of all ages," first lady Melania Trump's office said in a statement.

Schoolchildren and parents from more than 20 Maryland, Virginia, and District of Columbia schools, as well as military families and community organizations, will be invited to the festivities.

The White House Halloween Party will include "bats and orange pumpkins with profiles of past presidents," according to the release. "Fog will fill the air, and the trees and south facade will be lit with different colors throughout the night."