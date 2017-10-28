× Police looking for man accused of robbing Greensboro gas station

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a gas station in Greensboro at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

Police said the suspect entered the Shell at 2514 W. Gate City Boulevard shortly before 12:50 a.m. with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect took the cash and left on food, according to a police press release. Nobody was hurt.

Anyone with information about the crime can call police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.