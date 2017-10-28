× Police investigating after Elon University student found dead in home on Saturday

ELON, N.C. — Police are investigating after an Elon University student was found dead in a home on Saturday afternoon.

Breslin Wiley, of Moseley Va., was found dead after officers responded to 216 Foster Drive to investigate the report of a deceased male at about 12:15 p.m., according to an Elon police press release.

Wiley was a junior at the school and a member of the club baseball team, according to Elon News Network.

Numen Lumen Pavilion will be open Saturday for counseling, according to the student news organization.

Police have not released details surrounding Wiley’s death.