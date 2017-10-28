× Police investigate second armed robbery of business in Greensboro on Saturday

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Greensboro business at gunpoint on Saturday night.

Officers responded to Bob’s Curb Market on 2620 Phoenix Drive shortly before 9 p.m., according to a Greensboro police press release.

Police said a man armed with a handgun entered the business, demanded money, took the cash and then left in a blue Jeep. Nobody was hurt.

This is the second time a Greensboro business was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday.

Police said a suspect entered the Shell gas station at 2514 W. Gate City Boulevard shortly before 12:50 a.m. with a handgun and took money.

Nobody was hurt in either crime. Police have not said if they believe the incidents are related. The locations are nearly four miles apart.

Anyone with information about either robbery can call police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.