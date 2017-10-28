Model, 14, collapses and dies after 12-hour fashion show

SHANGHAI, China – A 14-year-old Russian model collapsed and died after a 12-hour fashion show in China, according to the Sun.
Vlada Dzyuba died after she reportedly suffered “utter exhaustion” after the show in Shanghai. She collapsed and went into a coma before walking onto the catwalk and died two days later.
The model was found to be suffering from chronic meningitis.
There have been claims that Dzyuba was on a “slave labor” contract and did not have medical insurance.
She was only allowed to work three hours a week, according to the Sun.
The Kremlin human rights ombudsman is investigating the case, which has raised concerns about the working conditions of some models.
