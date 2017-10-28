Hiker found alive in national forest after missing for five days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELCHES, Oregon -- A hiker from Portland who had been missing since Saturday was found alive Thursday in the Mount Hood National Forest.

Crews have been searching for 34-year-old Nathan Mitchell after he went for a day hike in the Welches area Saturday, but never returned home.

A command center was established at the Wildwood Recreation Area, where his car was found.

A waterproof rain cover for Mitchell’s backpack was found Monday, about five miles from his car.

Friends said Mitchell is an avid hiker who recently started going for hikes in the region every Saturday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Wave Search & Rescue reported at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday that Mitchell was found in the Salmon-Huckleberry Wilderness in the Mount Hood National Forest and he was being helped out by rescue crews.

Source: KPTV