George Washington's church in Virginia says plaque honoring first president must come down because it makes some people uncomfortable

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – George Washington’s church in Virginia says a plaque honoring the first president must come down because it makes some people uncomfortable.

Christ Church in Alexandria announced in a statement that it will remove plaques that honor Washington and Confederate General Robert E. Lee, both of whom attended the church.

The statement was signed by 13 members of the church’s governing councils.

The twin plaques were constructed in 1870. They read “In memory of George Washington” and “In memory of Robert E. Lee” and are placed on both sides of the altar.

The church said the plaques will be relocated no later than next summer.

“We understand that both Washington and Lee lived in times much different than our own, and that each man, in addition to his public persona, was a complicated human being, and like all of us, a child of God,” a church statement read, in part. “Today, the legacy of slavery and of the Confederacy is understood differently than it was in 1870. For some, Lee symbolizes the attempt to overthrow the Union and to preserve slavery.”

A committee will look into where the plaques will be relocated, according to the church.

Several Confederate monuments have been removed after a protest against the removal of a Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia turned deadly earlier this year. A man rammed his car into a group of counter-protesters, resulting in the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

“Today our country is trying once again to come to grips with the history of slavery and the subsequent disenfranchisement of people of color. The Vestry believes that the memorial plaques to George Washington and Robert E. Lee should be considered together,” the church statement said.