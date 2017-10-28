× Food Freaks closes restaurant in Winston-Salem, but keeps truck

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Food Freaks Beer Geeks has closed its restaurant at 2630 Foxtrot Court off Hanes Mall Boulevard, but will keep operating its food truck, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The restaurant is owned by husband and wife Brandon and Marie Cassidy, operating as Cattle Cart LLC.

The restaurant, which opened in 2016, focused on specialty stuffed burgers and craft beers. It was an outgrowth of the Food Freaks food truck that Brandon Cassidy founded in 2013.

Oct. 22 was the restaurant’s last day of operation.

Brandon Cassidy said in an interview that the restaurant at Foxcourt Court proved challenging because it had limited indoor seating. “It was really weather-specific,” he said. “Even though we had some indoor seating, most people saw it as an outdoor place. My wife and I have four kids and we couldn’t justify keeping it open.”

