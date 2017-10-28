× Deputies looking for suspect after woman assaulted near highway in Reidsville

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Rockingham County are investigating after a woman said she was assaulted near a highway in Reidsville.

Deputies were called to Hwy. 14 near Morehead Street at about 12:45 a.m., according to a press release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims told deputies she saw an older model dark blue 4-door passenger car with its 4-way flashers on resting on the side of the road.

She said she thought she was familiar with the vehicle and stopped to help. That’s when she was confronted and assaulted by an unknown man, according to deputies.

Deputies said the victim broke free and the man fled in his vehicle. A passing motorist found her and alerted authorities. She was later taken to a hospital.

Anyone with any information on this incident or may have been a witness can call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or anonymously at (336) 349-9683.