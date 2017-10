Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. – It takes a village to feed more than 200,000 people at Lexington’s Barbecue Festival.

Smokey Joe’s Barbecue is one of the restaurants involved.

The men may take on much of the physical labor preparing the food, but the women behind the scenes have been key to the festival’s success.

FOX8 spoke with Kaffee Cope about the role women play on the big day and at her restaurant in general.