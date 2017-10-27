× Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Burlington Friday morning, according to a news release from Burlington police.

The accident was reported to police at 9:58 a.m.

Juana Rodriquez-Castaneida was driving a 1996 Ford Explorer west on North Church Street approaching Sellars Mill Road.

Julie Payne was exiting the parking lot of Cum Park Plaza in her 2012 Chevy Malibu when the two vehicles collided, the release said.

Rodriquez-Castaneida was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Payne was taken to Duke University Hospital by Duke Life Flight. Payne later died from her injuries, the release said.

No charges have been filed at this time and the crash is under investigation.