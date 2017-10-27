Woman injured, vehicles damaged in shooting near Winston-Salem elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A woman was injured and two vehicles were damaged in a shooting reported at her home Friday afternoon near a Winston-Salem elementary school.

It happened at about 2:40 p.m. near Mineral Springs Elementary School in the 4400 block of Ogburn Avenue, according to police.

Arriving officers found a 34-year-old woman lying in the driveway with an injury to her upper arm.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released her identity.

The school was placed on a brief, precautionary lockdown, according to both police and school officials. The shooting happened within a half-mile of the school.

Officers have not established a motive in the shooting. It remains uncertain if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police said the suspect fled the area in a vehicle, possibly a small gray passenger vehicle, headed toward Kapp Street.

The 4400 block of Ogburn Avenue will remain closed for several hours while the investigation continues.