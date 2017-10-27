Winston-Salem development center provides services to children with autism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A child development center in Winston-Salem is a lifeline for many familes who have children with autism.

ABC of NC Development Center is a "not-for-profit center dedicated to providing high-quality, evidence-based diagnostic therapeutic and education services to people with autism spectrum disorder."

Executive Director Selene Johnson said there's confidence in the organization's work.

"The field of therapy that we have chosen has a very strong evidence base, so every day we know what we are doing is working."

