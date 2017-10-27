× Two charged with kidnapping, assault in Burlington robbery

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two people were arrested in connection with a robbery in Burlington Monday night, according to a press release.

At about 8:30 p.m., police went to a home in the 1700 block of N. Mebane St. in reference to a burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officers say a woman and two men entered the home with a firearm and demanded money from the victim.

On Oct. 25, officers arrested Briannie Lea Watson, of Burlington, and charged her with first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault by pointing a gun.

She was taken to the Alamance County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

On the same day, Timothy Lynn Haithcox, of Burlington, was also arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of possession of firearm by felon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen goods and assault by pointing a gun.

He was taken to the Alamance County Jail on a $500,000 secured bond.

The third suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.