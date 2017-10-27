Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A 10-year-old Ohio boy led troopers on a high-speed chase Thursday morning for the second time in several weeks.

Christopher Hampton told WJW he was at work and his sister was watching his son when the boy took the car keys and drove off.

“This is the second time in a week,” Hampton said. “He took his mother’s boyfriend car last week and so I told her to let him live with me for a week and the first day with me and he steals my car.”

When the boy's mother heard about the joyride, she jumped in her vehicle and found him -- but he refused to pull over.

The 10-year-old drove west on Interstate 90 and escaped police until he was stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the boy tried to spit in troopers' faces and kicked one in the chin as he was taken into custody.

He is now in the care of Erie County Children Services.

