Sisters give birth on Friday the 13th at same hospital

RACINE, Wis. — Two Wisconsin sisters gave birth to boys on Friday the 13th — at the same hospital, by the same doctor and nearly an hour apart.

Synell Nelson, 25, and Alexis Nelson, 23, have always been close, The Journal Times reports. So close that their due dates were only days apart.

But days turned into just minutes when Synell gave birth to Jordan at 7:52 p.m. and Alexis gave birth to Wylie at 9:19 p.m.

On Oct. 13, Synell was scheduled to have a cesarean section at Ascension All Saints Hospital at 7 p.m. While Synell was in surgery, Alexis began having contractions and had to drive to the hospital.