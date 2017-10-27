Program allows NC Zoo visitors get up-close look at animals

Posted 10:17 am, October 27, 2017, by

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- At the Animal Encounters program at the North Carolina Zoo, visitors can watch animals show off their skills.

In the Animal Encounter program space, birds and other animals can come out to meet people. It gives people an up-close-and-personal look at the animals' everyday life.

According to the zoo's website, "Kidzone animal encounters are interactive educational experiences that explore a variety of animals - what they eat, how they live and what you can do to help the animals that live in your own backyard!"

Zookeepers hope it helps visitors better understand the animals.