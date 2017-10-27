× NC man charged with DWI after drinking too much vanilla extract, crashing truck, according to police

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina man faces charges of driving while impaired after authorities said he drank vanilla extract and crashed a truck into a utility pole.

WCNC reported that Travis Williams, 43, of Morganton, faces charges of DWI, exceeding safe speed and safe movement violation.

The suspect crashed his Ford truck Monday in a heavy rainstorm in Burke County, according to the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

An officer said Williams was slurring his speech and had a “gaze look in his eyes.” A breathalyzer test revealed a .26 blood alcohol concentration, more than three times the .08 legal driving limit.

Police found four empty bottles of vanilla extract in the truck, according to WCNC. Williams reportedly said he had been mixing the extract with milk.

The vanilla extract is 35 percent alcohol, according to the labeling, which would be 70 proof.