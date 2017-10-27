Man accused of raping, killing 13-month-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONNEAUT, Ohio -- An Ohio man suspected of the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl has been arrested in Pennsylvania, WJW reports.

Conneaut police confirmed the arrest on Facebook, writing, "Josh Gurto has been apprehended in Pennsylvania and taken into custody. Details surrounding his arrest will be forthcoming."

Gurto, 37, allegedly assaulted and killed 13-month-old Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley. The baby girl was found on Oct. 7 with blunt force trauma to the head and trunk.

Gurto was captured in Pittsburgh's Franklin Park around 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to KDKA.

He believed to be the boyfriend of the baby's mother.