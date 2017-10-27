× Man accused of fatally shooting NC elderly couples playing cards at kitchen table

ENFIELD, N.C. — A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion in which four elderly people were shot and killed, WTVD reports.

Matthew Simms, of Enfield, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Two married couples had been sitting around a kitchen table playing cards when they were killed on Oct. 20. They were identified as 72-year-old Janice Harris, 88-year-old James Harris, 76-year-old James Whitley, and 67-year-old Peggy Whitley.

The bodies were found after a family member went to check on the residents at the home.

In early October, Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp said the killings may have been gang-related and that the home may have been targeted.

Simms is jailed without bond.