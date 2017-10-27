Hashtag encouraging people in High Point to pick up litter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- You drive by it every day. It doesn't matter where you go in High Point, often on the side roads you'll spot things like empty cups, bottles and even plastic bags.

“We want to see our city be representative of who we really are in High Point and when we see the city around we know that is not us,” said Rebecca Coplin, with High Point Beautification.

It is why the City of High Point decided to take the litter problem in into its own hands. The campaign launching months prior.

“The City of High Point staff has been challenged to go ahead and when you see trash, anywhere that you're at, go ahead and pick it up and throw it away,” Coplin said.

The city says it really started to pick up after city staffers started finding and picking up trash and taking selfies with whatever trash they picked up.

The pictures are being posted on the city's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts with the hashtag #TrashFreeHP.

“I thought it was awesome. We need more awareness of that, of people helping out and picking up in the city. Anything and everything that can help pull people together and help lend their part, plus the hashtag is fun,” said Neil Tesh, who works at Penny Path Café and Crêpe Shop.

The trash around the city is something the workers here at Penny Café and Crêpe Shop in downtown High Point notice too.

“In my own neighborhood or even like the drive to work. Today, I picked up a little plastic bag or something,” Tesh said.

“We are just going to keep promoting this that, look hey, everybody cares about this,” Coplin said.

Not only does the city want its staff to post selfies of the trash they pick up, but they also want you to do the same.

All you have to do is use #TrashFreeHP whenever you post your pictures.​