Greensboro elementary student strives to lead on and off the field

550 students attend the Elementary School at Triad Math and Science Academy.
It's Jashiah Hussey's first year at the Greensboro school and he's already making a name for himself.
The 11-year-old fifth-grader is smart and posed. He knows the importance of focusing on school... and being a leader. He plays quarterback on his little league football team.
FOX8 learned about Hussey from his dad. He emailed to say his son's self-determination and self-confidence shows on and off the field.
Hussey listens, and it pays off throughout the building.
