Greensboro elementary student strives to lead on and off the field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

550 students attend the Elementary School at Triad Math and Science Academy.

It's Jashiah Hussey's first year at the Greensboro school and he's already making a name for himself.

The 11-year-old fifth-grader is smart and posed. He knows the importance of focusing on school... and being a leader. He plays quarterback on his little league football team.

FOX8 learned about Hussey from his dad. He emailed to say his son's self-determination and self-confidence shows on and off the field.

Hussey listens, and it pays off throughout the building.

If you know a student who deserves a little recognition, email us at ClassAct@wghp.com. Be sure to tell us where your student goes to school and why he or she should be recognized as a Class Act.