Get rid of unwanted prescription drugs on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Old or unused prescription medications can be turned in on Saturday — for free.

Citizens can drop off the unwanted prescriptions as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Throughout the program's seven-year existence, the DEA and its partners have taken in more than 8.1 million pounds or 4,050 tons of pills.

The Greensboro Police Department is honoring the program by emphasizing the year-round availability of its three medication collection boxes for prescription Schedule II-IV pills, patches, ointments, and capsules. The box is open at 100 Police Plaza in downtown Greensboro. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

