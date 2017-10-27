Fishing line strung between trees in park injures cyclist

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A woman riding her bicycle was injured by fishing line intentionally strung between trees at a Kentucky park, WDRB reports.

The incident happened at Freeman Lake Park in Elizabethtown.

“It actually knocked her bike over and she cut her face on the fishing line,” Elizabethtown Police Officer John Thomas told WDRB.

Police said in addition to the fishing line that injured the woman, there were several other traps set around the park.

“From our perspective, this is a wanton-endangerment-type crime,” Thomas said. “The person who did this knew they were causing substantial risk of injury.”

Police do not have any suspects, but the park manager said steps will be taken to hold criminals and vandals accountable.