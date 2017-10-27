× Did you receive a strange email from VIZIO? You’re not alone

Several people have reported receiving a strange email from the customer service department at VIZIO — and the company has provided an explanation.

VIZIO customers who previously opened a ticket with the company’s customer service department received an email late Thursday or early Friday from customersupport@vizio.com that read:

“Vizio Customer Service: New Case is created. CaseID #xxxxxxxx Thank you for contacting VIZIO. Here is your case number:xxxxxxxx. If you need to contact VIZIO support again concerning this product, please reference your case number.”

Many people on Twitter falsely assumed the email was a phishing attempt.

@VIZIOsupport Do you have an email address to FWD phishing scams to? I got one today. — Mary Pitkin ☮️ (@justmaryp) October 27, 2017

@VIZIOsupport got email that a case number was created. Never contacted support. Hacked? — Rohit N (@nrohit) October 27, 2017

On Friday, the company posted an update on its website:

“If you received an unexpected email notification from VIZIO customer service within the past 24 hours, the unexpected email was generated in error by an update to our case management system, and does not require you to contact us.”