Did you receive a strange email from VIZIO? You’re not alone
Several people have reported receiving a strange email from the customer service department at VIZIO — and the company has provided an explanation.
VIZIO customers who previously opened a ticket with the company’s customer service department received an email late Thursday or early Friday from customersupport@vizio.com that read:
“Vizio Customer Service: New Case is created. CaseID #xxxxxxxx
Thank you for contacting VIZIO. Here is your case number:xxxxxxxx. If you need to contact VIZIO support again concerning this product, please reference your case number.”
Many people on Twitter falsely assumed the email was a phishing attempt.
On Friday, the company posted an update on its website:
“If you received an unexpected email notification from VIZIO customer service within the past 24 hours, the unexpected email was generated in error by an update to our case management system, and does not require you to contact us.”