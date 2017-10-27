× Body found in rugged area of Randolph County identified

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies have identified a body found in a rugged area of Randolph County as 19-year-old Tori Scofield.

Authorities found the body while investigating a report of a missing person, according to Randolph County Sheriff Robert Graves. Graves said the report of a missing person came in Tuesday morning.

An investigation led them to a rugged area off Pisgah Covered Bridge Road where the body was found Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators had to use off-road vehicles to get to the body, Graves said. The body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office.