Take a look inside Trotterville Horror in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- FOX8's Kate Garner and Carly Hildyard braved the scary atmosphere of Trotterville Horror in Randolph County.

They visited the haunted attraction on Monday evening. The weather was in full swing, as rain was pouring down.

"It really added to the spook factor," Garner said. "There were haunted houses and trails filled with zombies, so we certainly got scared!"

Trotterville Horror has over 130 actors and many trails to keep you and your family entertained.

Trotterville Horror is located at 6187 Poole Road, just outside Archdale. For more information, click here.