LEXINGTON, N.C. -- The Barbecue Festival in Lexington brings tens of thousands of people to town. Four local restaurants will literally cook tons of BBQ that day.

The Barbecue Center has participated since the first year of the festival in 1984. The Barbecue Center is located at 900 N. Main St.

Shannon Smith stopped by to find out what makes Lexington BBQ so special and why you may want to order a banana split for dessert.